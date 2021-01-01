Left Menu
Maha: Missing Kalyan man's body found in Satara, two held

The body of Sandeep Kadam, who operated a small travel agency in Kalyan, was recovered from a valley near Mandhardevi temple in Satara three days back, a police official said.Police have arrested two persons for allegedly killing him, he said.

01-01-2021
A 36-year-old man, who had gone missing from Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district over 10 days back, was found dead near Wai in Satara, police said on Friday. The body of Sandeep Kadam, who operated a small travel agency in Kalyan, was recovered from a valley near Mandhardevi temple in Satara three days back, a police official said.

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly killing him, he said. ''Kadam had gone missing on December 20. On the day of the incident, some persons had hired the services of his travel agency and he had accompanied them,'' senior inspector of local crime branch of Thane district rural police S C Manore said.

''However, his whereabouts were not known since then. On December 29, a highly-decomposed body of a man with injury marks on face was spotted in the valley,'' he said.

A local village official alerted the police about it, following which the body was sent for post-mortem. ''Satara police launched a probe and contacted other police stations in the state for the identification. During the investigation, they found that a missing person's report with description similar to that of the victim was registered in Kalyan,'' Manore said.

He said that the victim had been kidnapped and murdered and police have arrested two persons in that connection. An offence under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) was registered against the duo at Kalyan taluka police station.

''The motive behind the offence is being probed,'' he said.

