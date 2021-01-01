Left Menu
Ker: Crime Branch probe ordered into death of couple following immolation bid

State DGP Loknath Behera gave necessary instructions to the Crime Branch in this regard, official sources here said.The couple-Rajan 47 and his wife Ambili 40, natives of Nellimoodu at nearby Neyyattinkara- succumbed to burns at the government medical college hospital here after they sustained multiple organ failure on Monday.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 01-01-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 12:56 IST
The Kerala government on Friday handed over investigation of the recent self- immolation incident of a poor couple amidst theirattemptto thwart an eviction drive here, which had triggeredwidespread criticism against local police. State DGP Loknath Behera gave necessary instructions to the Crime Branch in this regard, official sources here said.

The couple-Rajan (47) and his wife Ambili (40), natives of Nellimoodu at nearby Neyyattinkara- succumbed to burns at the government medical college hospital here after they sustained multiple organ failure on Monday. Soon after their death, the DGP had asked Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP, B Ashok Kumar to probe the immolation incident and submit a report in the wake of the widespread complaints against police raised by the deceased couple's sons and other family members.

Based on his report the probe was handed over to the Crime Branch, sources added. The state government on Thursday had decided to provide land, house and financial help of Rs five lakh each to Rahul and Ranjith, the teenage sons of the couple.

All necessary help and protection would be extended to them under an appropriate scheme of the Women and Children's department, an official statement had said. The death of the couple on December22 had triggered a row in the state with opposition parties blaming police for the unfortunate incident, following which the state government immediately announced help for them.

In his dying declaration, the man had blamed the police for the incident. The video of the couple's sons wailing outside the hospital for help to cremate their father at the disputed land as per his last wish had gone viral on the social media, following which many had offered help to construct a house for them.PTI LGK SS PTI PTI

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

