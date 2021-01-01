Left Menu
Delhi riots: Court grants bail to two men

A Delhi court has granted bail to two persons in a case related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February last year, on the ground of parity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 16:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court has granted bail to two persons in a case related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February last year, on the ground of parity. It noted that four co-accused were granted bail before filing of the charge sheet and six others were granted bail in the past two months.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted the relief to Kasif and Wasif on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety of like amount in the case related to vandalism and torching of a car showroom during the riots in Dayalpur area. The court said both the accused were allegedly involved in other riots cases in the area, but it cannot be a ground to deny them bail in the present case.

"This Court is conscious of the fact that applicants (Wasif and Kasif) are also involved in other cases of riots in the area, however, that cannot be a ground to deny them bail in the instant matter, as the present bail application(s) have to be decided in the context of present FIR and the investigation so concluded. As such, I am of the considered opinion that applicants are also entitled for grant of bail in the matter on the ground of parity because role assigned to them is on same/identical footing as the co-accused persons. "Considering the facts and circumstances of the case in totality, both the applicants namely Kasif and Wasif are admitted to bail in the matter...," the judge said in his order passed on December 24.

The court directed the accused not to tamper with evidence and to install "Aarogya Setu" app on their mobile phones. Advocate Nasir Ali, appearing for both the accused, had said they had been falsely implicated in the matter and sought bail on the ground of parity.

Special Public Prosecutor D K Bhatia, appearing for the police, had opposed the bail pleas saying both the accused were allegedly involved in several cases of rioting in the area and may threaten the witnesses in the cases if released on bail. Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashesbetween citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

