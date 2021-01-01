Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI concluded investigation in around 800 cases in 2020: Agency chief

In his virtual address, the CBI chief underlined that the COVID-related lockdown came as a challenge.He also asked the supervisory officers of the agency to involve themselves in probes more frequently.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 17:06 IST
CBI concluded investigation in around 800 cases in 2020: Agency chief
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has wrapped up probe in about 800 cases in 2020 in spite of the lockdown, sanitation protocols and social-distancing norms announced by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director RK Shukla, who will relinquish his charge in February, gave this information in his address to agency officers on Friday while greeting them on the occasion of New Year. Fighting the odds surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBI completed its probe in the Hathras rape case, the Sathankulam custodial death case, bank fraud cases and won a legal battle against fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who was contesting his extradition proceedings in London, among other success stories, Shukla said. In his virtual address, the CBI chief underlined that the COVID-related lockdown came as a challenge.

He also asked the supervisory officers of the agency to involve themselves in probes more frequently. ''This will help them to have a first-hand experience of some of the present investigation methods and can further guide their teams to strengthen or further improve the investigation with an objective of accelerating the process,'' he said. ''Director, CBI also informed that a large number of cases numbering around 800 were disposed of during the year gone by (2020) despite the huge challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused tremendous hurdles in the operations in various walks of life,'' a statement from CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

''With your cooperation and efforts, we have been able to finalise investigation of a substantial number of cases to achieve our targets. We need to work hard in the coming days,'' Shukla said. The agency chief cited the recently-adjudicated case of Sister Abhaya's murder, in which the conviction came after 28 years despite the severely hampered and complicated case handed over to the CBI. Recently, a large number of high-value bank fraud cases have been taken up, which marks an emerging challenge to the agency, he said.

Shukla lauded the investigating officers and supervisory officers for exhibiting the true nature of ''team CBI'' in a relentless pursuit of cases. He asked the agency officials to keep themselves updated with the latest tools of investigation through sustained training.

The agency has come up with new online training modules as a fallout of the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The CBI director conveyed his condolences to the family members of the agency's officers and staff who succumbed to the fatal viral disease in spite of all possible precautions and assured them of all assistance. He stressed the need to adhere to the COVID protocols, continue with a periodic sanitisation of workplaces and underlined the importance of frequent testing.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India calls for urgent assistance for 39 Indian sailors on board two ships in Chinese waters

India on Friday called for urgent, practical and time-bound assistance to 39 stranded Indian sailors on board two ships in Chinese waters considering the grave humanitarian situation developing in the vessels. Ministry of External Affairs M...

Visva Bharati stopped from building wall along crucial road

The administration in West Bengals Birbhum district on Friday issued an order, asking Visva Bharati authorities to immediately stop the construction of a wall along a road - which connects the twin towns of Santiniketan and Sriniketan. Dist...

N Suresh Krishnan ceases to be MCFL managing director

Mangalore Chemicals Fertilisers Ltd MCFL on Friday said N Suresh Krishnan has ceased to be the managing director of the company from January 1st as his tenure of five years has been completedIn a regulatory filing, MCFL said Krishnan has c...

CIL's coal supply to consuming sectors grows 9 pc to 154.6 MT

State-owned Coal India Ltd CIL on Friday said the supply of coal to the consuming sectors rose 9.2 per cent to 154.6 million tonnes MT in the third quarter of the current financial year. The company had supplied 141.6 MT of dry fuel in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021