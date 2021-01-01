Left Menu
Punjab govt promotes three IPS officers to DGP rank

ADGPs B K Uppal, Sanjeev Kalra and Parag Jain, who are IPS officers, have been promoted to the rank of Director General of Police DGP from January 1, a state government statement said.Parag Jain, who is presently on central deputation with cabinet secretariat, New Delhi, would be entitled only to the notional benefits and the actual benefits would be admissible as and when he would join his duty in the state government, it said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-01-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 17:14 IST
The Punjab Government on Friday promoted three Additional Director Generals of Police (ADGPs) to the rank of DGP. ADGPs B K Uppal, Sanjeev Kalra and Parag Jain, who are IPS officers, have been promoted to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) from January 1, a state government statement said.

Parag Jain, who is presently on central deputation with cabinet secretariat, New Delhi, would be entitled only to the notional benefits and the actual benefits would be admissible as and when he would join his duty in the state government, it said. Sanjeev Kalra is ADGP railways at Patiala and B K Uppal is the chief director of the state vigilance bureau.

