New Year: No drunken driving case reported in Nagpur city

Nagpur city did not report asingle drunk driving case during new year celebrations, aresult of the strict enforcement of night curfew over the pastfew days as well as overall presence of police on the streetsall through the day, a senior official said on Friday

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said nakabandis andchecking of vehicles, combing operations etc had started onDecember 23 itself, a couple of days before Christmas, andsuch steps resulted in no drunken driving case beingregistered

''On Thursday, we started nakabandi in the morningitself, intensifying it towards evening. The coronavirus scarealso led to people being cautious. No drunk driving case wasreported in the city,'' he added.