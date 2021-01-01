Left Menu
Thane murder accused held from Gorakhpur in UP after 8 years

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-01-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 18:57 IST
Thane murder accused held from Gorakhpur in UP after 8 years

A murder accused from Thane who wason the run for eight years has been nabbed in Gorakhpur inUttar Pradesh, a police official said on Friday

Inamul Haq (45) had killed Kadambul Tajamul Sheikhunder Kopri police station limits on September 10, 2012 andhad fled the city, with several rounds of searches in hisnative Malda in West Bengal drawing a blank, said AssistantCommissioner of Police (Crime) Kisan Gawli

''Acting on a tip-off that he would be coming toGorakhpur in UP from Nepal, we nabbed him,'' he said.

