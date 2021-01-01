Hry: Woman working as computer operator at SDM office ends life; 12 booked

A 35-year-old woman working as a computer operator at the Sub-District Magistrate (SDM) office in Uchana town here allegedly ended her life by consuming some poisonous substance, police said on Friday. In a suicide note and an audio clip left behind, the woman has accused some staff members posted at the SDM office of forcing her to take the extreme step, they said.

A senior police official of Uchana police station said a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against 12 persons on the basis of the complaint of the woman's family and the suicide note left behind by the deceased. “The SDM has also been named in the complaint,” Station House Officer of Uchana Police station Ravinder Dhankar said.

He said the woman left behind a four-page suicide note and a voice recording before ending her life. She has demanded action in the matter from the Jind's Superintendent of Police, Dhankar said.

He said the woman was employed in the SDM office as an outsourced employee (on a contract basis). Her family has claimed that she was the only woman working in the SDM office at Uchana in Haryana’s Jind district.

“In the suicide note left behind by the deceased, she claimed some staff members allegedly used to force her to do some wrongdoings in official matters, which she refused, but they created pressure on her,” Dhankar said. She has also written that she had complained to the SDM about the alleged wrong actions of some of the staff but no action was taken, he said.

Dhankar said the police’s control room received a call from the woman's daughter in the early hours of Friday who said that her mother had consumed some poisonous substance. “When we reached there she had died. At the time of the incident, her 10-year-old son and a 15-year-old girl were at home while her husband, who works as a security guard, was away on duty.

“From the spot, we recovered a suicide note and a voice recording from a mobile phone kept nearby. She has blamed about six members of the staff and some typists sitting outside the SDM office in the entire thing,” he said. Further investigation is in progress, Dhankar said.