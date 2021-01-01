Left Menu
PTI | Tiruvan | Updated: 01-01-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 20:26 IST
Namma Tiruvannamalai mobile app launched

In an initiative aimed at improving citizen engagement and to disseminate information on various government schemes, the Tiruvannamalai district administration has launched a mobile application for the benefit of citizens. This two-way enabled communication on various government schemes, projects, and feedback from the public, was launched by Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department minister Sevvoor S Ramachandran at Arani near here on Friday.

The ''Namma Tiruvannamalai'' mobile app has provision for grievance redressal, statutory information, district officials contact information, various initiatives at district level along with facilitating citizens with active platform for participation in social awareness campaigns like plastic free Tiruvannamalai, Swachh Bharat and Jal Shakti Adhiyan. ''The Namma Tiruvannamalai App will act as a central point of citizen engagement and for the empowerment of Tiruvannamalai district people,'' the minister said.

Citizens will be able to access all sorts of services provided by the application including submission of grievances using mobile application and also ability to get notification on the status of the complaints submitted under exclusive section ''My Complaints,'' a release from the district collector Sandeep Nandhuri said. The app also provides information on scenic tourist spots in the district besides maps.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

