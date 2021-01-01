Govt removes import curbs on fresheners
The government on Friday removed import curbs on room/car fresheners. A notification in this regard was issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the commerce ministry. ''Import of odoriferous preparations such as room fresheners/car fresheners that do not operate by burning is free,'' the DGFT said. Earlier, imports of the product were under the restricted category.