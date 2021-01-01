19-year-old falls to death during New Year party, two friends held
A case of murder has been registered and two of her friends -- a man and a woman -- have been detained, an official said.The incident took place when a New Year party was going on the terrace. The victim was identified as JanhaviKukreja.According to preliminary information, Kukreja found her male friend with another woman during the party, which led to a heated argument and a scuffle.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 23:05 IST
A 19-year-old woman fell to her death from the 15th floor of a building in suburban Khar during a heated argument with a friend on New Year's eve, police said on Friday. A case of murder has been registered and two of her friends -- a man and a woman -- have been detained, an official said.
The incident took place when a New Year party was going on the terrace. The victim was identified as JanhaviKukreja.
According to preliminary information, Kukreja found her male friend with another woman during the party, which led to a heated argument and a scuffle. She fell down during the scuffle and her dead body was found on the ground floor, the official said.
A case under IPC section 302 has been filed and further probe is on, he said..
- READ MORE ON:
- New Year's eve
- Khar
- Kukreja
- New Year
ALSO READ
Portugal imposes overnight curfew on New Year's Eve to cut spread of coronavirus
Portugal imposes overnight curfew on New Year's Eve
MEDIA-Brexit negotiations could stretch to New Year's Eve as member states prepare to ignore ultimatum - The Telegraph
COVID-19: Rajasthan CM urges people to celebrate New Year's eve at home, avoid mass gatherings
After a year like this, expect a strange New Year's Eve