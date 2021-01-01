Left Menu
Development News Edition

19-year-old falls to death during New Year party, two friends held

A case of murder has been registered and two of her friends -- a man and a woman -- have been detained, an official said.The incident took place when a New Year party was going on the terrace. The victim was identified as JanhaviKukreja.According to preliminary information, Kukreja found her male friend with another woman during the party, which led to a heated argument and a scuffle.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 23:05 IST
19-year-old falls to death during New Year party, two friends held

A 19-year-old woman fell to her death from the 15th floor of a building in suburban Khar during a heated argument with a friend on New Year's eve, police said on Friday. A case of murder has been registered and two of her friends -- a man and a woman -- have been detained, an official said.

The incident took place when a New Year party was going on the terrace. The victim was identified as JanhaviKukreja.

According to preliminary information, Kukreja found her male friend with another woman during the party, which led to a heated argument and a scuffle. She fell down during the scuffle and her dead body was found on the ground floor, the official said.

A case under IPC section 302 has been filed and further probe is on, he said..

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran tells IAEA it plans to enrich uranium up to 20% at Fordow site

Iran has told the United Nations nuclear watchdog it plans to enrich uranium to 20 purity, a level it achieved before its 2015 accord, at its Fordow site buried inside a mountain, the agency said on Friday. The move is the latest of several...

Serbia opens pipeline for Russian gas, ignores US opposition

Defying US calls to reduce its dependency on energy supplies from Russia, Serbia on Friday officially launched a new gas link that will bring additional Russian gas to the Balkan country via Bulgaria and Turkey. Serbian President Aleksandar...

Defying Trump, Republican-led U.S. Senate presses ahead to override his veto

President Donald Trumps fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate began taking steps to override his veto of a major defense bill in a rare New Years Day session on Friday and hand him his first major rebuke 20 days before he leaves office. Rep...

Yemen: Fatal airport attack ‘potentially amounts to a war crime’ – UN envoy

Targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure is a serious violation of International Humanitarian Law, Mr. Griffiths said on Thursday. A transgression of such magnitude potentially amounts to a war crime. According to video footage, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021