2 accused in separate rape cases involving minors sent to jail for 10 years by UP court
Assistant District Government Counsel ADGC Ramsuphal Singh on Saturday said POCSO court judge Pavan Kumar Sharma found a shopkeeper guilty of raping a 14-year-old Dalit girl in the Dehat police station area of Banda in 2019.The court sentenced the accused to 10 years of imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on him.PTI | Banda | Updated: 02-01-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 11:44 IST
A court in this Uttar Pradesh district has sentenced two accused to 10 years of imprisonment in two different rape cases, where the victims were minor girls. Assistant District Government Counsel (ADGC) Ramsuphal Singh on Saturday said POCSO court judge Pavan Kumar Sharma found a shopkeeper guilty of raping a 14-year-old Dalit girl in the Dehat police station area of Banda in 2019.
The court sentenced the accused to 10 years of imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on him. Sharma said the incident occurred at around 6 pm on April 15, 2019, when the girl had gone to a general shop to buy shampoo. A case was registered against the shopkeeper on a complaint from the victim's brother and since then, the convict was in jail.
The second incident, where the victim was a seven-year-old girl, occurred on October 7, 2018, Singh said. The girl was playing in front of her house when she was lured by a 23-year-old neighbour who raped her, he added.
The court found the man guilty, sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 11,000 on him, Singh said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Dalit
- Pavan Kumar Sharma
- Dehat
- Ramsuphal Singh
- Singh
ALSO READ
CBI files charge sheet in alleged gangrape and murder case of Dalit woman in Hathras: officials.
Expedite implementation of welfare schemes for Dalits, Adivasis: Cong to Maharashtra govt
Minor Dalit girl raped in UP
26-year-old Dalit man hangs self after being beaten up for plucking leaves from tree in UP village
Dalit woman found killed, body burnt; aid for kin announced