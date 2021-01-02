6 hurt in grenade attack in J&K's Pulwama
At least six civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants in the Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. The militants lobbed a grenade towards security forces personnel at the Tral bus stand in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.He said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded in the market, resulting in injuries to at least six civilians.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-01-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 12:18 IST
At least six civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants in the Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. The militants lobbed a grenade towards security forces personnel at the Tral bus stand in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.
He said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded in the market, resulting in injuries to at least six civilians. The injured persons were taken to a hospital, the official said.
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, he added..