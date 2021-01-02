Left Menu
Court extends police custody of car designer Dilip Chhabria till Jan 7

A Mumbai court has extended the police custody of car designer Dilip Chhabria till January 7 in connection with an alleged cheating and forgery case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-01-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 15:33 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A Mumbai court has extended the police custody of car designer Dilip Chhabria till January 7 in connection with an alleged cheating and forgery case. Mumbai Police had on Monday arrested Chhabria in connection with an alleged cheating and forgery case.

Police said Chhabria was arrested in connection with a case registered under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120(B), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police have also seized one of his luxury cars. (ANI)

