Ladakh reports 59 new COVID-19 cases

With 59 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ladakh, the total caseload in the Union Territory has reached 9,525, the Department of Information and Public Relations informed on Saturday. According to the official data, there are 246 active cases in the UT, including 235 in Leh and 11 in Kargil district.

As many as 9,152 people have been discharged after recovering from the virus. The recovery rate in the UT stands at 96 per cent, The COVID-19 death toll has mounted to 127, with 84 fatalities reported from Leh and 43 from Kargil.

Treatment is currently being given to 18 patients and 167 patients are under home isolation. A dry run of the COVID-19 vaccination programme is being conducted across all states and union territories today.

India reported 19,078 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,03,05,788, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).With this, the total number of active cases now stands at 2,50,183. (ANI)