MLA urges Centre to rescue Indians stranded on ships in China

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi MLA Kshitij Thakur has written to the External Affairs Minister, urging him to help 39 Indians, including many from Maharashtra, who are stranded on two cargo ships in Chinese waters for the last several months. Some of the stranded crew members of MV Jag Anand and MV Anastasia are from Vasai taluka of Palghar district, the MLA from Nallasopara claimed in the letter to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday.

Thakur said the stranded Indian crew members are going into depression and they need immediate help. ''I request you to please look into the matter urgently and help rescue Indians stranded on the ships. They have to be reunited with their families and loved ones,'' he stated in the letter.

India on Friday called for urgent assistance to the Indian sailors stranded on the two cargo ships. Citing coronavirus-related restrictions, Chinese authorities have not allowed MV Jag and MV Anastasia to either dock or go for a crew change for months.

Indian bulk cargo vessel MV Jag Anand, with 23 Indian sailors, has been on anchorage near Jingtang port in Hebei province since June 13, while MV Anastasia, with 16 Indians, is on anchorage near Caofeidian port since September 20..