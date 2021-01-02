320 kg ganja-laden truck on way to Gurgaon seized, driver arrested: Police

A truck driver carrying over three quintals of ‘ganja’ in his vehicle was apprehended and the narcotics seized, police said on Saturday. The truck was intercepted near Haswa crossing on the Kanpur-Prayagraj National Highway and was found carrying 320 kg of 'ganja' valued at Rs 22 lakh, Thariyaon police station’s Circle Officer Anil Kuamr said.

The truck was on its way to Gurgaon in Haryana from Bhuvneshwar in Odisha, he said, adding the seizure of the contraband and arrest were made in a joint operation by police, STF and Narcotics Department sleuths. The truck used fr ferrying the contraband too has been seized, the CO said, further investigation is on in the case.