Adityanath confident COVID-19 vaccine will be made available around Makar Sankranti

Uttar Pradesh government is confident that the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to the people of the state around Makar Sankranti, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-01-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 19:26 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh government is confident that the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to the people of the state around Makar Sankranti, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of lawyers' chambers at collectorate premise in Gorakhpur, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister informed that the dry run of the vaccine has started in the state, and on January 5, a statewide dry run will be conducted.

"Dry run for the vaccine is being conducted in the state. Another round of dry runs will be conducted across the state on 5 January. We started the program against COVID-19 in March 2020. We can say with confidence that around Makar Sankranti, we will succeed in defeating the pandemic, by taking the vaccine to the people of the state by advancing this program," the Chief Minister said. Ahead of the actual vaccination drive, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday conducted a nationwide mock drill at 285 session sites to test the end-to-end planned operations and the mechanism that has been set up to ensure smooth conduct of the COVID19 vaccination that is expected to begin soon.

This dry run of the vaccination drive spread across 125 districts is covering all States and UTs having adequate representation of urban and rural districts along with hard-to-reach areas. The UP Chief Minister also said that starting from Gorakhpur, comfortable chambers will be constructed for all lawyers and officials in all collectorate, tehsils, civil courts, and bar association, across the state.

"In the state, all the offices of the one department will be constructed in one building for the convenience of people. This program will start from Varanasi and Gorakhpur," Adityanath added. (ANI)

