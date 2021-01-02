Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah releases 'National Police K-9 Journal'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday released the inaugural issue of "National Police K-9 Journal."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 21:02 IST
Amit Shah releases 'National Police K-9 Journal'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the National Police K-9 Journal in New Delhi on Saturday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday released the inaugural issue of "National Police K-9 Journal." The publication of the Police K9 Journal is another step in creating an ecosystem in the country to train and learn on augmenting this vital resource. The journal comprises different sections in Hindi and English, the Home Ministry said in a release.

"This is a unique initiative which will further enrich the subjects related to Police Service Canine (K-9) (PSK) teams in the country," Amit Shah said while inaugurating the book. The Union Home Minister further said, "National security is paramount and our government is making sincere efforts to give equal attention to all aspects related to security. The police dog squad can act as a force multiplier to ensure the safety of society, much like the way drones or satellites are being used in the country."

Amit Shah added, "They can be used effectively to detect drugs and in the fight against terrorism." The event was attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Directors General of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and senior ranking police officers of the Forces, while CAPF personnel from all over the country attended through a virtual conference.

A special 'Police K9 Cell' was established in November 2019 under the Police Modernisation Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs with the mandate of 'Mainstreaming and Augmentation of Police Service K9s in the country'. Apart from security personnel, a few eminent foreign experts have also contributed their articles in the inaugural issue. It is a biannual journal which will be released in April and October every year, Home Ministry said. (ANI)

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India rehearses for massive coronavirus vaccination drive; Vardhan assures people on safety of vaccine

As India came closer to the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine, a dry run was held by all states and union territories on Saturday in preparation for a massive inoculation drive, with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan appealing to people not to be mi...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Eagles S Mills put on COVID list, will miss finaleThe Philadelphia Eagles put Jalen Mills on the reserveCOVID-19 list, ending the safetys season. Its unclear if Mills tested positive or ...

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat visits key forward military bases in Arunachal Pradesh

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited several frontline airbases in forwarding areas near the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh and undertook a detailed review of Indias overall military preparedness in the re...

After pardon, Blackwater guard defiant: ‘I acted correctly'

Evan Liberty was reading in the top bunk of his cell one evening late last month when a prison supervisor delivered news he had hoped for. He says, Are you ready for this Liberty recalled. I said, Uh, Im not sure. What is going on He said, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021