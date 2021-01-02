Congress leaders in Rajasthan to protest against farm laws tomorrow

Several leaders from Rajasthan Congress including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party's state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasara, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will stage a protest at Jaipur's Shaheed Smarak demanding the repeal of new agriculture laws. Meanwhile, a number of farmers are protesting at different sites in the state against the contentious Acts.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has also withdrawn support from the NDA against these acts. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

