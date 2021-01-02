Four held for bid to break open ATM cash chest
The incident occurred in the early hours of January 1 near a hotel, a police officer said.Police identified the burglars through CCTV footage and arrested them from near a temple in Asole village, he said. The accused are identified as Sagar Suryavanshi, Ashish Gaur, Keshav Jagtap, and Rohit Kahar, the officer said.PTI CORR NSK NSK.PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-01-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 22:19 IST
Four persons have been arrested from Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly trying to prise open the cash chest at an ATM kiosk, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred in the early hours of January 1 near a hotel, a police officer said.
Police identified the burglars through CCTV footage and arrested them from near a temple in Asole village, he said. The accused are identified as Sagar Suryavanshi, Ashish Gaur, Keshav Jagtap, and Rohit Kahar, the officer said.
PTI CORR NSK NSK.
- READ MORE ON:
- Keshav Jagtap
- Sagar
- Rohit Kahar
- Ashish Gaur
- Suryavanshi
ALSO READ
Chaudhary, in custody, signs nomination for Dudhsagar poll
MoPSW working for promotion of Coastal Shipping under Sagarmala Programme
Mission Sagar-III: INS Kiltan in Cambodia to deliver 15 tonnes of aid for flood-affected people
Mission Sagar-III: Indian Navy delivers 15 tonnes of aid to Cambodia for flood relief
INS Kiltan arrives at Sihanoukville Port in Cambodia under Mission Sagar-III