Mumbai; 2 arrested with gutkha, pan masala worth Rs 1.22 cr

Gutkha and pan masala worth Rs 1.22 crore were seized from two persons in Nagpada in south Mumnbai, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch conducted a search in Bharat Bazar, Nariyal Gally and made the recovery, an official said.

The two have been remanded in police custody till Monday and Nagpada police was conducting further probe, he said. The operation was conducted by CIU officers Sachin Waze, Satish Rathod, Nitin Londhe, Aatish Lohokare under the guidance of Joint Commissioner (Crime) Milind Bharambe, he added.