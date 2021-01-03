Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspected Naxal wanted in Jharkhand held in Gujarat

The accused, a resident of Korami village in Jharkhands Palamu district, had been living in Surat since the last several years and worked at a factory in Kosamba as a machine mechanic since the last three years, he said.As part of the joint operation, the police from the two states kept a watch on him over the last three days before apprehending him on Saturday, Patel said..

PTI | Surat | Updated: 03-01-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 13:42 IST
Suspected Naxal wanted in Jharkhand held in Gujarat

A suspected Naxal, who was wanted in Jharkhand for several offences, has been arrested from Kosamba in Gujarat's Surat district, where he worked as a machine mechanic at a factory for the last three years, police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Guddu Singh, was arrested on Saturday in a joint operation carried out by Kosamba police in Surat and Nawdiha Bazar police in Jharkhand's Palamu district, V K Patel, inspector of Kosamba police station, said.

Singh, a suspected Naxal, was wanted in six cases, including murder, kidnapping and attempt to murder, as well as for the offences related to the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act, all dating back to 2011 and 2013, he said. ''The accused, a resident of Korami village in Jharkhand's Palamu district, had been living in Surat since the last several years and worked at a factory in Kosamba as a machine mechanic since the last three years,'' he said.

''As part of the joint operation, the police from the two states kept a watch on him over the last three days before apprehending him on Saturday,'' Patel said..

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel dismisses "nonsense" Iran charge it seeks to trick U.S. into war

An Israeli official on Sunday dismissed as nonsense an allegation by the Iranian foreign minister that Israel was trying to trick the United States into waging war on Iran.It was Israel that needed to be on alert for possible Iranian strike...

1.60 lakh health workers will be first to get COVID-19 vaccine in Punjab: Minister

Around 1.60 lakh health workers in Punjab will receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said on Sunday. Principal Secretary Health Hussan Lal said the data regarding 1.60 lakh healthcare workers have...

Watershed moment in India's battle against COVID-19: Health Minister on 2 vaccines being approved

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Sunday welcomed the emergency use approval for Oxford-AstraZenecas and Bharat Biotechs vaccines against coronavirus and termed it a watershed moment in Indias battle against COVID-19. Indias drugs regulat...

BCI to move SC seeking 3-year practice at bar as condition to be judicial officer

The Bar Council of India has said it will file an application before the Supreme Court seeking to make minimum 3-year practice at the bar necessary to become a judicial officer. The BCI, the countrys apex lawyers body, said judicial officer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021