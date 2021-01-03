Left Menu
Development News Edition

21 dead in roof collapse at Ghaziabad cremation ground

Twenty-one people were killed and at least 20 injured when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradeshs Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday, police said. The roof collapsed when several people had taken shelter at the structure while it rained.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 03-01-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 18:02 IST
21 dead in roof collapse at Ghaziabad cremation ground

Twenty-one people were killed and at least 20 injured when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh’s Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday, police said. The roof collapsed when several people had taken shelter at the structure while it rained. Most of them were relatives of Jai Ram, who was being cremated at that time.

Rescue workers sifted through the rubble for hours to ensure that more victims were not trapped there. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also sent to the spot in Muradnagar’s Ukhlarsi village.

Apart from the 21 dead, 20 others are admitted at different hospitals, officials said Sunday evening. They added that the number of the injured could be higher as some others were taken away from the site by their relatives.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives. He also announced Rs 2 lakh as financial relief for the families of each person killed..

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man City's Mendy the latest EPL player to breach virus rules

Manchester City expressed disappointment Sunday that defender Benjamin Mendy became the latest partying Premier League player to breach English coronavirus rules by hosting friends at his house on New Years Eve. The revelation about Mendys ...

UK PM Johnson warns COVID-19 lockdown may get tougher

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday warned that the current tiered system of lockdown to arrest the spread of COVID-19 may have to be toughened further as the UK grapples with the new strain of the coronavirus. As teachers unions have be...

Alert for heavy rain, snowfall issued across Himachal Pradesh

The Meteorological Department on Sunday issued warning for heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. The Meteorological Centre in Shimla predicted rain in the plains and lower hills till January 5 and rain, snowfall in middle and higher ...

COVID-19 vaccine approval: All risks paid off, proud moment for India, say SII, Bharat Biotech

With the government approving two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, Serum Institute on Sunday said it is ready to roll out Covishield vaccine in India in the coming weeks, while Bharat Biotech termed the nod to Covaxin as a giant leap fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021