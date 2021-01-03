Ex-serviceman, wife killed in road accident

A 58-year-old ex-serviceman and his wife were killed on Sunday after the SUV in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Indapur town in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said. The incident occurred this morning on Indapur-Akluj state highway, around 150 kms from Pune city.

The deceased are identified as Pandurang Tathawade and his wife Rukmini Tathawade (50). ''After the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot. We have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicle Act,'' an Indapur police station officer said.

After his retirement as a JCO from the Indian Army in 2012, Pandurang Tathawade was hired by the Military Engineering Service (MES), he added..