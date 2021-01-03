Woman held for murder of her father

An 18-year-old woman and her lover have been arrested in connection with the murder of her father in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, police said on Sunday. Tabrej Ahmed (52) was killed in Sihorava village under Sarai Akil police station area on the intervening night of December 28 and 29, while he was fast asleep, said Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh.

When Ahmed's daughter Somaiya and her lover Rehan (19) were interrogated, they confessed to their crime. Singh said Somaiya and Rehan told the police that both were in love with each other, and when Tabrez came to know about this, he stopped his daughter from going to the school.

Despite this, the duo used to meet, which angered Ahmed, and he used to beat up his daughter. The couple killed him using an axe when he was sleeping. Police have registered a case against the two and also recovered the axe used in the crime. The blood-stained jacket of Ahmed was also recovered. Both the accused have been sent to jail, police said.