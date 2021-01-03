Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman held for murder of her father

Tabrej Ahmed 52 was killed in Sihorava village under Sarai Akil police station area on the intervening night of December 28 and 29, while he was fast asleep, said Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh.When Ahmeds daughter Somaiya and her lover Rehan 19 were interrogated, they confessed to their crime.

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 03-01-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 22:12 IST
Woman held for murder of her father

An 18-year-old woman and her lover have been arrested in connection with the murder of her father in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, police said on Sunday. Tabrej Ahmed (52) was killed in Sihorava village under Sarai Akil police station area on the intervening night of December 28 and 29, while he was fast asleep, said Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh.

When Ahmed's daughter Somaiya and her lover Rehan (19) were interrogated, they confessed to their crime. Singh said Somaiya and Rehan told the police that both were in love with each other, and when Tabrez came to know about this, he stopped his daughter from going to the school.

Despite this, the duo used to meet, which angered Ahmed, and he used to beat up his daughter. The couple killed him using an axe when he was sleeping. Police have registered a case against the two and also recovered the axe used in the crime. The blood-stained jacket of Ahmed was also recovered. Both the accused have been sent to jail, police said.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Local BJP leader injured in attack by miscreants in Nadia district

A local BJP leader was injured in an attack by miscreants in West Bengals Nadia district, police said on Sunday. Ratan Barman 35, BJP booth president of Shimurali- Nirmal pally in Chakdaha area was attacked by miscreants when he was returni...

Indigenous Venezuelan man accused of raiding military post dies in jail -rights group

A Venezuelan member of the Pemon indigenous group accused of aiding a raid on a military post in late 2019 died on Sunday in a jail close to capital Caracas, rights group Penal Forum said in a tweet. Salvador Franco died just weeks after fa...

Reconstitution of Cong's state unit has to be done in next 2 months: Pilot

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said political appointments and reconstitution of the partys state unit will be done within the time fixed by the All India Congress Committee AICC. The work has to be completed in the next t...

Farmers hold protest against BJP in Sangrur

A group of farmers on Sunday held a protest in Punjabs Sangrur district against state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma who was there to meet party leaders. The protesting farmers even tried to break barricades put up near the residence of a local B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021