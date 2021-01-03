Brown sugar worth Rs 50 lakh seized, 2 persons arrested

Police on Sunday seized over half a kg of brown sugar, worth Rs 50 lakh from Tomando area on the outskirts of the state capital here, an officer said. The police also arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in narcotic drug peddling, the officer said.

''Our #Drug TaskForce has seized 520 gms of Brown Sugar, Cash of Rs 13,400, 4 Cell Phones & 2 bikes with arrest of 2 culprits under Tomando PS @dcpbbsr. Our drive #NO To Drugs will be persistent,'' the Commissionerate of Police said on its official twitter handle. The police team conducted a raid at a place in Patasani Dhaba area. During a search, a total of 520 gm of brown sugar was seized from two persons.

A case has been registered at Tamando police station under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI AAM RG RG