Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three arrested after video of mother-daughter duo being sexually assaulted goes viral

After a video of a mother-daughter duo allegedly being sexually assaulted by two unidentified men in northwest Delhis Wazirpur area circulated on social media, the Delhi Police on Sunday said it has arrested three men in connection with the incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 00:05 IST
Three arrested after video of mother-daughter duo being sexually assaulted goes viral

After a video of a mother-daughter duo allegedly being sexually assaulted by two unidentified men in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur area circulated on social media, the Delhi Police on Sunday said it has arrested three men in connection with the incident. The accused, Sonu (22), Amit (24) and Ritik (18), were arrested in connection with the incident, they said, adding Ritik had filmed the act.

The ghastly act came to light on Sunday after a video started circulating on social media. The incident was reported from an area of JJ colony in Wazirpur, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said in view of the gravity of the case, multiple teams were constituted to trace the victims and the accused.

Police teams examined CCTV footage, besides local intelligence was collected and local enquiry initiated at nearby bus stops, metro stations and shelter homes, she added. Both the victims were traced and statements of the 35-year-old woman, a rag picker, and her 18-year-old daughter were recorded, Arya said, adding their medical examination has been conducted.

The women alleged that their modesty was outraged by two unidentified persons on the intervening night of December 29 and 30, the officer said. A case was registered and to trace the accused men, suspected persons between the age of 20-30 years were examined by the police teams during which the victims identified the accused persons as Sonu and Amit, she said.

The person who filmed the act has also been traced and all the three men have been arrested, the DCP said, adding further investigation is underway..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

India approves AstraZeneca and local COVID vaccines, rollout soon

India approves AstraZeneca and local COVID vaccines, rollout in weeks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 12,489 new coronavirus cases

France on Sunday recorded 12,489 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from the 3,466 reported a day earlier, the Health Ministry said in a daily update. The increase was higher than the governments target of 5,000 or less per da...

Sheriff's deputy: 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Texas church

One person has been killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a church in East Texas Sunday morning, a sheriffs deputy said. A suspect who fled the Starrville Methodist Church near Winona after the shooting has been arrested, said Sgt...

Couple dies by suicide in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 20-year-old man and his lover died allegedly after jumping before a train in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday, police said. The bodies of Yuvraj and his 19-year-old lover were found near Nara village under Mansurpur police ...

Minor fire in engine of Bengaluru-bound Rajdhani Express

A fire broke out in the engine of a Bengaluru-bound Rajdhani Express train near Vikarabad district of Telangana on Sunday night, a official of South Central Railway SCR said. All the passengers of the train are safe, he said. The incident o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021