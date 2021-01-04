Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sheriff's deputy: 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Texas church

One person has been killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a church in East Texas Sunday morning, a sheriffs deputy said. Numerous state troopers and sheriffs deputies could be seen outside the church, which was cordoned off with yellow tape late Sunday morning.Winona is a small town about 100 miles 160 kilometers east of Dallas.

PTI | Winona | Updated: 04-01-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 00:16 IST
Sheriff's deputy: 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Texas church

One person has been killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a church in East Texas Sunday morning, a sheriff's deputy said. A suspect who fled the Starrville Methodist Church near Winona after the shooting has been arrested, said Sgt. Larry Christian of the Smith County Sheriffs office.

Deputies were called to the church about a reported shooting around 9:20 a.m., Christian said. Two people were found shot, he said. He said there were no services going on when the shooting took place. He could not immediately provide more details on what happened or who was involved, saying investigators are still gathering information.

“I dont think its going to be any kind of hate motivation or anything,” Christian said. Gov. Greg Abbott sent his condolences.

“Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy,” he said in a statement. Representatives of Starrville Methodist could not be immediately reached for comment. Numerous state troopers and sheriff's deputies could be seen outside the church, which was cordoned off with yellow tape late Sunday morning.

Winona is a small town about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Dallas. Starrville Methodist was built in 1853, according to the Texas State Historical Association..

TRENDING

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

India approves AstraZeneca and local COVID vaccines, rollout soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Africa targets COVID-19 vaccines next month but deals not yet signed

South Africa aims to get COVID-19 vaccines by next month but is still in talks with pharmaceutical companies and no deals have been signed yet, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday, amid growing criticism of the governments response....

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

One hundred people were killed on Saturday in attacks on two villages in Niger near the border with Mali, Prime Minister Brigi Rafini said on Sunday.Security sources said on Saturday that at least 70 civilians had been killed in simultaneou...

Sourav under pressure to join politics; CPI(M) leader's comment triggers storm

Senior CPIM leader Ashok Bhattacharyas statement that BCCI president and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, who suffered a heart attack and is now hospitalised, was under pressure to join politics created a storm on Sunday. Specu...

Soccer-Ten-man Milan back on top with win at Benevento

A goal in each half earned 10-man AC Milan a 2-0 victory at Benevento in Serie A which propelled them back to the top of the standings on Sunday.City rivals Inter Milan had thrashed Crotone 6-2 to go top earlier on Sunday but Milan soon fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021