Telangana reports 238 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 238 new COVID-19 cases, 518 discharges and two deaths were reported in Telangana on Sunday, the state health department informed.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-01-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 12:36 IST
As many as 238 new COVID-19 cases, 518 discharges and two deaths were reported in Telangana on Sunday, the state health department informed. With this, the total number of positive cases stands at 2,87,740, including 2,81,083 recoveries and 5,106 active cases, it added.

The death toll now stands at 1,551. The state's recovery rate stands at 97.68 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 0.53 per cent. (ANI)

