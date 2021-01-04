Left Menu
Greek PM to reshuffle cabinet to make it more efficient

Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to reshuffle his cabinet on Monday with the aim of increasing the effectiveness of the conservative government.

His press office said announcements on the new line-up would be made at 12 noon (1000 GMT). Greece is currently in a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, and the government needs to tackle the fallout of the pandemic, speed up economic reforms and revive growth.

Mitsotakis is also likely to want to signal continuity in some key areas such as finance and foreign affairs.

