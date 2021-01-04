Left Menu
Development News Edition

We will discuss every issue in meeting : Union minister Tomar on next round of talks with farm leaders

Ahead of talks with representatives of farm leaders here today, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that he is hopeful that the two parties will find a positive solution regarding the issue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 13:33 IST
We will discuss every issue in meeting : Union minister Tomar on next round of talks with farm leaders
Union minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Ahead of talks with representatives of farm leaders here today, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that he is hopeful that the two parties will find a positive solution regarding the issue.

"I am hopeful that we will find a positive solution today. We will discuss all issues in the meeting," he said. "Baithak mein sabhi vishyon par charcha hogi. ( We will discuss every issue in the meeting)," the minister said.

Speaking to ANI Tomar said that government will definitely try to discuss the laws "clause by clause" if farmers remain persistent on their demand of repeal of three farm laws. "We will definitely try to discuss laws clause by clause," said Tomar.

While leaving for Krishi Bhawan alongwith junior minister Kailash Choudhary, Tomar said that everytime he goes for discussions, he does so with the intent to resolve the issues for which farmers are agitating. "We are having talks with farmers at 2pm today. Sakaratamak rasta nikalne mein madad bhi karenge aur safal bhi honge ( we are hopeful and we will succeed)," stated the minister.

Tomar further added, "Everytime we think of resolving it before going and we go with positive attitude, if resolved it will be good. I hope it will be resolved." The minister said that it is in the meeting that will be decided what will happen next.

Earlier today Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait claimed that that a total of 60 farmers have so far lost their lives during the ongoing farmers' protest against the new farm laws. He further said that one farmer is dying every 16 hours and it is the responsibility of the government to give an answer. Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'So pleased' - Britain gives first dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to dialysis patient

Britain began inoculating its citizens with the AstraZenecaOxford vaccine against COVID-19 on Monday, giving the shot to Brian Pinker, an 82-year-old dialysis patient, at a hospital a few hundred metres away from where the vaccine was devel...

The next 200 days is going to be most important period of our lives: Manpreet Singh

With only 200 days to go for the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year, the Indian men and womens hockey team captains Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampal believe this will be the most crucial time of their lives. They cautioned the players to not le...

Israel's defence minister favours buying one more F-35 squadron for now

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday that he wants the country to buy a third squadron of stealth F-35 warplanes from the United States for now while earmarking funds for possible purchases of new F-15 jets.Right now we have ...

EXPLAINER-Why Indonesia is vaccinating its working population first, not elderly

As Indonesia prepares to begin mass inoculations against COVID-19, its plan to prioritise working age adults over the elderly, aiming to reach herd immunity fast and revive the economy, will be closely watched by other countries. Several co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021