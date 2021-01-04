Left Menu
BRIEF-Beijing Announced To Extend Its Quarantine Period From 14 To 21 Days For New Arrivals - Global Times

Updated: 04-01-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 14:09 IST
BRIEF-Beijing Announced To Extend Its Quarantine Period From 14 To 21 Days For New Arrivals - Global Times
Jan 4 (Reuters) -

* BEIJING ANNOUNCED TO EXTEND ITS QUARANTINE PERIOD FROM 14 TO 21 DAYS FOR NEW ARRIVALS TO PREVENT IMPORTED CASES - GLOBAL TIMES Source: https://bit.ly/3opmM4B

