Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 19,557 new COVID-19 recoveries, India tops global chart

With 19,557 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, India clocked the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed here on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 14:18 IST
With 19,557 new COVID-19 recoveries, India tops global chart
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 19,557 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, India clocked the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed here on Monday. A total of 99,46,867 patients have recovered from the coronavirus in the country.

As many as 16,504 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the country in the last 24 hours continuing its streak of reporting low daily cases and high recoveries. As per a statement, the active caseload in the country has now fallen to 2,43,953, just 2.36 per cent of the cumulative caseload (1,03,40,470).

India's total cumulative tests now stand at 17,56,35,761 including 7,35,978 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. About 76.76 per cent of the new recovered cases were reported from 10 states and Union Territories (UT) while about 83.90 per cent of the new cases are concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

The highest number of cases was reported from Kerala, 4,600 in the last 24 hours. About 10 states/UTs account for 77.57 per cent of the 214 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, about 16 per cent of the new fatalities. (ANI)

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biker Couple Completes 28 States and 6 UTs in 24 Days

Bengaluru Karnataka India, January 4 ANINewsVoir Every bikers dream is to explore the world on a motorcycle where they get to witness the changing landscapes, culture and meet new people thereby fuelling their dreams of travel and passion f...

Biker Couple Completes 28 States and 6 UTs in 24 Days

Bengaluru Karnataka India, January 4 ANINewsVoir Every bikers dream is to explore the world on a motorcycle where they get to witness the changing landscapes, culture and meet new people thereby fuelling their dreams of travel and passion f...

Fauci: Vaccinations are increasing in a ''glimmer of hope''

The US ramped up COVID-19 vaccinations in the past few days after a slower-than-expected start, bringing the number of shots dispensed to about 4 million, government health officials said Sunday. Dr Anthony Fauci, the nations top infectious...

Meeting between Centre and farmers' leaders underway in Delhi

The eighth round of meeting between the Central government and farmers representatives is underway at Vigyan Bhawan. Farmers leaders and officials present at the meeting observed silence to pay condolence to the farmers who died during the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021