Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK judge to rule on US extradition bid for Julian Assange

Lawyers for the US government deny that Assange is being prosecuted merely for publishing the leaked documents, saying the case is in large part based upon his unlawful involvement in the theft of the diplomatic cables and military files by US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.The judges decision will be a major moment in Assanges decade-long legal limbo in Britain -- but not the final chapter.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-01-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 15:32 IST
UK judge to rule on US extradition bid for Julian Assange
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

A British judge will decide Monday whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States to face espionage charges over the sites publication of classified American military documents a decade ago. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser is due to give her ruling at Londons Central Criminal Court, following a three-week extradition hearing in the fall. US prosecutors have indicted Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison.

Lawyers for the 49-year-old Australian argue that he was acting as a journalist and is entitled to First Amendment protections of freedom of speech for publishing leaked documents that exposed US military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan. In closing submissions, Assange's legal team accused the United States of an "extraordinary, unprecedented and politicised" prosecution that sought to "criminalise obtaining and publishing information relating to national security." The defence argued that extradition threatens Assange's human rights because he risks "a grossly disproportionate sentence" and detention in "draconian and inhumane conditions" that would exacerbate his severe depression and other mental health problems. Lawyers for the US government deny that Assange is being prosecuted merely for publishing the leaked documents, saying the case "is in large part based upon his unlawful involvement" in the theft of the diplomatic cables and military files by US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.

The judges decision will be a major moment in Assange's decade-long legal limbo in Britain -- but not the final chapter. If Baraitser approves extradition, the order must be made by British Home Secretary Priti Patel. And whichever side loses the case is likely to appeal. Assange's partner, Stella Moris, who had two sons with him while he lived in the embassy, has appealed to President Donald Trump to pardon Assange before Trump leaves office on Jan. 20.

The prosecution of Assange has been condemned by journalists and human rights groups, who say it undermines free speech around the world. "The mere fact that this case has made it to court, let alone gone on this long, is an historic, large-scale attack on freedom of speech," said WikiLeaks spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson. "This is a fight that affects each and every persons right to know and is being fought collectively.'' Assange's legal troubles began in 2010, when he was arrested in London at the request of Sweden, which wanted to question him about allegations of rape and sexual assault made by two women. In 2012, to avoid being sent to Sweden, Assange sought refuge inside the Ecuadorian Embassy, where he was beyond the reach of UK and Swedish authorities — but also effectively a prisoner, unable to leave the tiny diplomatic mission in London's tony Knightsbridge area.

The relationship between Assange and his hosts eventually soured, and he was evicted from the embassy in April 2019. British police immediately arrested him for jumping bail in 2012. Sweden dropped the sex crimes investigations in November 2019 because so much time had elapsed, but Assange remains in London's high-security Belmarsh Prison, brought to court in a prison van throughout his extradition hearing.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece names first openly gay minister

The center-right government in Greece named the countrys first openly gay minister in a cabinet reshuffle on Monday. Nicholas Yatromanolakis, 44, was named as the new deputy minister of culture after being promoted from the position of gene...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks ring in new year with record highs

World stock markets hit record highs on Monday, the first trading day of the new year, as investors hoped the rollout of vaccines would ultimately lift a global economy decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic.The Chinese yuan surged nearly 1 aga...

Philippine president lauds guards' courage in using unauthorised vaccine - spokesman

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has commended his security detail for their loyalty and courage in inoculating themselves with unauthorised COVID-19 vaccines, his spokesman said on Monday, as some lawmakers called their actions illegal...

Writers Kanika Dhillon, Himanshu Sharma get married

Writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma have tied the knot, weeks after the couple announced their engagement. While Dhillon is known for writing films like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath and Judgementall Hai Kya, Sharma has penned movies like ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021