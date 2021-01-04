Pankaj Mithal administered Oath of office as Chief Justice of J-K, Ladakh
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Singh on Monday administered the Oath of Office to Justice Pankaj Mithal who was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-01-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 15:34 IST
He also congratulated Mithal on his new appointment.
"Justice Pankaj Mithal sworn-in as the new Chief Justice of the Common High Court for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Lt Governor @manojsinha_ administers the Oath of Office to the new Chief Justice, congratulates him for his new appointment," the Jammu and Kashmir Public Relations department tweeted. (ANI)
