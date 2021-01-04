2 arrested for killing Cong leader, nephew in UP's Chitrakoot
Police on Monday arrested the main accused in the murder of a local Congress leader and his nephew in Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh last week. His son Rahul was arrested on Sunday, Superintendent of Police SP of Chitrakoot Ankit Mittal said.Former district unit vice-president of Congress Ashok Patel 55 and his 28-year-old nephew Shubham were shot dead in their residence in Prasiddhpur village in the evening of December 29, the police officer said.PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 04-01-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 15:57 IST
Police on Monday arrested the main accused in the murder of a local Congress leader and his nephew in Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh last week. ''Today main accused Kamlesh Raikwar was arrested. His son Rahul was arrested on Sunday,'' Superintendent of Police (SP) of Chitrakoot Ankit Mittal said.
Former district unit vice-president of Congress Ashok Patel (55) and his 28-year-old nephew Shubham were shot dead in their residence in Prasiddhpur village in the evening of December 29, the police officer said. Police had earlier said that Raikwar had an old rivalry with Patel. Two family members of the deceased were also injured.
Following the double murder, Pahadi police station SHO Shravan Kumar Singh was suspended on charges of laxity..
