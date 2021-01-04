Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany set to extend lockdown until Jan. 31 - Bild

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-01-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 16:10 IST
Germany set to extend lockdown until Jan. 31 - Bild
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The German government and the 16 federal states have agreed to extend the lockdown until Jan. 31 to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Bild reported on Monday without giving a source.

Under the current lockdown that has been in place since Dec. 16 schools, most shops, restaurants and bars are closed.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the state premiers are scheduled to discuss new measures on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hopeful of India recording best-ever medal haul in Tokyo Olympics: Bindra

Indias only individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra is hopeful of the country recording its best-ever medal haul in the upcoming edition of the mega-event in Tokyo, saying each of the athlete can be counted as a realistic prospect....

Grant bail to UTPs who served half of max sentence for lessor offences:HC seeks AAP govt stand

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the AAP government on a PIL for releasing on bail those undertrial prisoners UTPs who have served more than half of the maximum sentence which would be awarded to them if convicted for the l...

Iran says it resumes 20% enrichment at Fordow in latest nuclear deal breach

Iran has resumed 20 uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility, the government said on Monday, breaching a 2015 nuclear pact with major powers and possibly complicating efforts by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to rejoin the deal...

Greece names first openly gay minister

The center-right government in Greece named the countrys first openly gay minister in a cabinet reshuffle on Monday. Nicholas Yatromanolakis, 44, was named as the new deputy minister of culture after being promoted from the position of gene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021