Kerala HC cancels bail of Thaza Fazal held under UAPA

Partially setting aside a Special NIA court order, the Kerala High Court on Monday cancelled bail granted to Thaha Fazal, one of the two students arrested by the National Investigation Agency in November 2019 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA for their alleged Maoist links.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 04-01-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 16:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Partially setting aside a Special NIA court order, the Kerala High Court on Monday cancelled bail granted to Thaha Fazal, one of the two students arrested by the National Investigation Agency in November 2019 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for their alleged Maoist links. A Division Bench of the High Court, however, did not cancel the bail of Allan Shuhaib, considering his young age.

Directing Fazal to surrender before the trial court, the high court also directed the NIA court to complete the trial in one year. The court gave the verdict in an NIA plea challenging the order by the special court here in September last year, granting bail to Thaha Fazal and Allan Shuhaib.

The NIA court, while granting bail, had observed that the petitioners did not have any influential background and belonged to middle class families. ''I don't find any danger of justice being thwarted by granting bail to the petitioners,'' it had said.

Fazal and Shuhaib, who are students of Journalism and Law respectively and CPI(M)'s branch committee members, were arrested on November 2, 2019 from Kozhikode, causing widespread criticism in the Left-ruled state. The CPI(M) in Kerala had expelled them from the party following their alleged link with Maoists.PTI COR TGB BN WELCOME TGB BN WELCOME

