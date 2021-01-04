TRP scam case: Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta's bail plea rejected

Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Monday rejected bail of former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta, who was arrested last year in connection with TRP scam case. On December 30 last year, Dasgupta was sent to 14-day judicial custody by Esplanade court. He was arrested from Pune on December 24, 2020.

Mumbai Police had earlier arrested Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani in the alleged TRP manipulation case. He was later granted bail. Republic TV channel's distribution head and assistant vice-president Ghanshyam Singh was also arrested in connection with the case.

In October, Mumbai Police had arrested four persons -- two former employees of a market research company, along with owners of two channels -- in the case. The police have named several channels in the TRP manipulation case. (ANI)