Eighth round of talks between Centre, farmers' representatives concludes, next meeting on Jan 8

The eighth round of meeting between the Central government and farmers' representatives which began at Vigyan Bhawan on Monday morning has concluded. The next round of talks will be held on January 8 at 2 pm.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 18:24 IST
Visual from the meeting. Image Credit: ANI

The eighth round of meeting between the Central government and farmers' representatives which began at Vigyan Bhawan on Monday morning has concluded. The next round of talks will be held on January 8 at 2 pm. The farmers' representatives demanded the government to repeal the three farm laws in the meeting today.

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Parkash along with government officials and representatives of farmers also observed a two-minute silence for farmers who died during the ongoing protest. After the meeting, Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said that farmers, who are protesting for over a month against three agriculture laws at different borders of the national capital will not go back until the Acts are repealed.

"Discussion took place on our demands -- repeal of the three laws and MSP... Kannon wapasi nahi, to ghar wapasi nahi (We will not go home until the laws are withdrawn)," Tikait told ANI. Earlier, Tikait claimed that 60 farmers have so far lost their lives during the ongoing agitation. He further said that one farmer is dying every 16 hours and it is the responsibility of the government to give an answer.

Farmers have been protesting at the gates of Delhi since November 26 against the newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

