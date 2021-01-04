Left Menu
West Bengal to observe Netaji's birth anniversary as 'Desh Nayak Diwas'

To mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, West Bengal will observe January 23 as 'Desh Nayak Diwas', Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday, while demanding Centre to declare it as a national holiday.

04-01-2021
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addressing a press conference on Monday in Nabanna .. Image Credit: ANI

To mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, West Bengal will observe January 23 as 'Desh Nayak Diwas', Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday, while demanding Centre to declare it as a national holiday. Addressing a press conference at State Secretariat here, she said that a national university will also be built in Netaji's memory.

"On January 23, a rally will be taken out from Shyambazar to Netaji Statue in Kolkata at 12:15 pm, along with the police band. A tableau will also be displayed on the theme based on Netaji's life on January 26. I would appeal everyone in the country including NRIs to blow conch at 12:15 pm on 23rd January, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose," Banerjee said. "I personally feel we haven't done anything important for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after independence. I have written a letter to Centre to declare January 23, birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, as a national holiday. It is my demand," she added.

The Chief Minister also demanded the Central government to declassify all files related to Bose. "'Desh Nayak Diwas' will be observed in the state on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. We want the Centre to declassify all files of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose that is yet to be done," she said.

Banerjee also announced a new scheme "Choker Aloo" (vision for all) in which five lakh people will be operated for cataract for free. "We are starting a new scheme 'Chokher Aloo'. Under this scheme, five lakh people will have cataract operation and eight lakh people will get spectacles for free. Students' eye checkup will be done for free. From tomorrow in selective gram panchayat, it will start. Our aim is eye care for all by 2025," she said.

The Chief Minister said that she had written a letter to Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to start work after oil was discovered near Ashok Nagar. "I had written a letter to Dharmendra Pradhan on the discovery of oil near Ashok Nagar as it is important for industry and jobs. The Central government has coordinated with ONGC. Forty acres of land has been allotted by the state government for free of cost. We have requested to start work as soon as possible. I requested to the central government for rehabilitation and job," she said. (ANI)

