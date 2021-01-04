Delhi riots: Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid alleges before court of media trial against him

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid alleged before a Delhi court on Monday that a “media trial” was being conducted against him, which was affecting his right to a free and fair trial in a case related to the north east Delhi riots. The submissions were made before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar when Khalid was produced through video conferencing in the case related to the riots in Khajuri Khas area in February last year.

He claimed that a section of the media got the supplementary charge sheet filed in the case even before he or his lawyer got it from the court. He alleged that disclosure statements were being leaked selectively which was affecting his right to a free trial.

Khalid further said that he had not signed any statements while in custody. The court has put up the matter for further hearing on January 5.

The supplementary charge sheet was filed against him on December 26 last year in the case. Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain is also an accused in the matter. Khalid was arrested in the case in October last year. He was also arrested in September, 2020, under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in another case related to a conspiracy in the riots.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured..