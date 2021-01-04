Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi riots: Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid alleges before court of media trial against him

The court has put up the matter for further hearing on January 5.The supplementary charge sheet was filed against him on December 26 last year in the case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 20:21 IST
Delhi riots: Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid alleges before court of media trial against him

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid alleged before a Delhi court on Monday that a “media trial” was being conducted against him, which was affecting his right to a free and fair trial in a case related to the north east Delhi riots. The submissions were made before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar when Khalid was produced through video conferencing in the case related to the riots in Khajuri Khas area in February last year.

He claimed that a section of the media got the supplementary charge sheet filed in the case even before he or his lawyer got it from the court. He alleged that disclosure statements were being leaked selectively which was affecting his right to a free trial.

Khalid further said that he had not signed any statements while in custody. The court has put up the matter for further hearing on January 5.

The supplementary charge sheet was filed against him on December 26 last year in the case. Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain is also an accused in the matter. Khalid was arrested in the case in October last year. He was also arrested in September, 2020, under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in another case related to a conspiracy in the riots.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured..

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People lay carpet of flowers to see off transferred AP HC CJ

Amaravati, Jan 4 PTI A carpet of flowers was laid by women and farmers here on Monday to accord a send-off to outgoing Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, who has been transferred to Sikkim. Holding the...

Man jumps before train, survives with body severed below waist

A young man was admitted to hospital after a train ran over him on Monday, severing his body from waist downwards, in an alleged suicide bid, police said. Hours later, doctors at the local government medical college hospital were trying to ...

Mumbai cops bust inter-state racket of car thieves

Mumbai Police has busted an inter-state gang of car thieves and seized three cars from them, an official said on Monday. He said the members of the gang used to steal SUVs manufactured by a particular company and sold them outside Maharasht...

UK reports record 58,784 new COVID-19 cases

Britain reported a record 58,784 cases of the coronavirus on Monday and a further 407 new deaths within 28 days of positive COVID-19 test.That compared with 54,990 new cases and 454 new deaths announced on Sunday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021