Shopkeeper injured while resisting snatching attempt in Delhi's Shakarpur

A 76-year-old shopkeeper has been injured while resisting an attempt by a man to snatch a cash-filled bag from him in Delhi's Shakarpur area, police said on Monday. Brijmohan Gupta, who runs a grocery shop in Shakarpur's Ganesh Nagar, told police that on Saturday night when he and his helper were returning home, a man intercepted them and tried to snatch the bag from him after injuring him on the face with a sharp object.

The helper somehow managed to snatch the bag back from the culprit while the accused fled, police said. Gupta was later taken to a hospital. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and investigation was underway, a police officer said, adding they have obtained a CCTV footage of the incident and trying to arrest the accused.