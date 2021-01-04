Left Menu
Development News Edition

People lay carpet of flowers to see off transferred AP HC CJ

Holding the national flag, people lined up in large numbers from the High Court complex at Nelapadu through the Seed Access Road to give the Chief Justice a farewell.They raised slogans hailing Justice Maheshwari, who endeared himself to the people through judgements and orders, notably on the state capital issue.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:46 IST
People lay carpet of flowers to see off transferred AP HC CJ

Amaravati, Jan 4 (PTI): A carpet of flowers was laid by women and farmers here on Monday to accord a send-off to outgoing Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, who has been transferred to Sikkim. Holding the national flag, people lined up in large numbers from the High Court complex at Nelapadu through the Seed Access Road to give the Chief Justice a farewell.

They raised slogans hailing Justice Maheshwari, who endeared himself to the people through judgements and orders, notably on the state capital issue. A large number of farmers and their families, who had given up over 33,000 acres of their fertile land for building the state capital city Amaravati, had opposed the government's decision to trifurcate the capital.

The high court has ordered status quo on two new laws enabling the formation of three capital cities -- executive in Visakhapatnam, legislative in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool. Earlier, other judges and the high court staff felicitated Justice Maheshwari.

''People come and go but we have to uphold the sanctity of the institutions,'' Justice Maheshwari said on the occasion. ''We should always strive to enhance the prestige of the judiciary,'' he said, recalling that he rose to this position from a humble beginnning.

He was transferred in the backdrop of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy writing to the Chief Justice of India S A Bobde alleging that the state high court was being used to ''destabilise and topple''his democratically elected government..

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre taking up COVID-19 vaccination in a big way: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said the coronavirus pandemic has turned the clock back by many years and the lockdowns have raised insurmountable barriers and imposed many roadblocks. The Centre has init...

HC issues notice to Delhi govt on PIL seeking to expedite bail review of undertrial prisoners

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice on a public interest litigation PIL seeking direction to the Undertrial Review Committee to expedite the review of bail under section 436A for undertrial prisoners. The plea sought a direction ...

Haryana govt to evaluate performance of extension lecturers

The performance of extension lecturers working in government colleges of the state will be evaluated, an official said here on Monday. According to a press statement, the Department of Higher Education has sought information about the exami...

England to go back into COVID-19 lockdown from midnight - BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce later on Monday a new coronavirus lockdown for all of England similar to the one imposed when the pandemic hit the country in March, the BBC reported.The measures would include school ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021