Sanjib Banerjee takes oath as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office to Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee on Monday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:48 IST
Tamil Nadu CM greets newly appointed Chief Justice of Madras, Sanjib Banerjee (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office to Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee on Monday. The swearing in ceremony took place at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai today. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other ministers were present at the event.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister tweeted, "I am glad to express my heartiest congratulations to Justice Mr Sanjib Banerjee, who took oath as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court at Raj Bhavan today." (translated from Tamil) Banerjee previously served as a judge in the Calcutta High Court. On September 18, the Calcutta High Court formed a committee with Justice Sanjib Banerjee as chairperson to resolve the land-row surrounding Visva Bharati University. (ANI)

