Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCPCR alleges violations of JJ Act in two child care institutions in Delhi

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights NCPCR had taken cognizance of a complaint regarding violation of the JJ Act in Umeed Aman Home for Boys and Khushi Rainbow Home for Girls in South Delhi established by the Centre for Equity Studies.The NCPCR in its inspection report has said prevalence of sexual abuse of children was found in the boys home.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:25 IST
NCPCR alleges violations of JJ Act in two child care institutions in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The apex child rights body NCPCR on Monday said it has observed, during the inspection of two NGO-run child care institutions in Delhi, many violations of the Juvenile Justice Act and various other irregularities including prevalence of child sexual abuse in one of the homes. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had taken cognizance of a complaint regarding violation of the JJ Act in Umeed Aman Home for Boys and Khushi Rainbow Home for Girls in South Delhi established by the Centre for Equity Studies.

The NCPCR in its inspection report has said prevalence of sexual abuse of children was found in the boys' home. In his response, Trustee Member of the Centre for Equity Studies (CES) Harsh Mander called the allegation ''unjustified''. ''I think it is completely unjustified. We created a very strong system, like we had elder women (caretakers) sleeping with smaller children and we have counselling. It is just an allegation and a rumour,'' Mander told PTI.

In its report, the Commission said it is ''saddened by the deplorable conditions of the children who are living in these Homes and the negligent and callous attitude of the management of these Homes towards the welfare of the children and the upkeep of the infrastructure of these Homes''. In this regard, NCPCR formed two teams led by its chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, which inspected the two child care institutions on October 1, 2020. The NCPCR said the registration of Umeed Aman Ghar was found to not have been renewed.

In its response, the CES said they have applied for renewal ''at every stage''. ''Law requires you to apply for renewal within time and then if the case is not resolved within the period then licensing authority has to give renewal. Under the JJ Act we continued to look after the children as they had not cancelled our license,'' a CES spokesperson said.

At the time of inspection, the NCPCR said it was reported by the institutions that no case of child sexual offence has occurred since the Homes' inception nor has any case of child rights violation been reported. ''However through various sources, the Commission had come to know that various instances related to child sexual abuse had taken place within the said (boys') Home in 2012, 2013 and 2016,'' the NCPCR said in the report.

The CES, in a statement, said it was the management of the boys' home that in its submissions told the commission about the three cases of sexual harassment and that necessary action has been taken in all of three cases. ''The Commission in a recent communication received information that the cases of sexual abuse are still prevalent in the Home and there is no reporting being done of the same. The non-reporting of such POCSO offences by the staff of the Home is a serious offence under POCSO Act, 2012 and also jeopardizes the welfare and well-being of children in this Home,'' the child rights' body said.

The Commission, during inspection, said it had found out that there were frequent visits of foreign nationals said to be providing voluntary services in these Homes. ''It is unclear to the Commission on what basis were these foreign nationals permitted to give voluntary services in these Homes and interact with children while their visit to India was for other purposes,'' it said.

The CES said international students apply for volunteering at such institutions and it is government-to-government process. ''It is done legally and there is no prohibition on it. These are licensed organisations. They come bearing proper legal channels,'' it said.

The NCPCR said it is recommended that the Department of Women and Child Development of the Delhi government take appropriate action against this institution to ensure strict compliance with the rules. ''A lack of child protection policy in the institution makes the children prone to abuse and neglect and it is strongly recommended that to ensure the safety and security of the children, they must be shifted from these Homes,'' it said in its report.

The NCPCR recommended that Department of WCD and Department of Education of the Delhi government may inquire whether permission of foreign visitors in the Homes for giving voluntary services was issued by the authorities. In the statement, the CES said, ''It is difficult not to reach the conclusion that this is simply an attempt at maligning the reputation of CES and its Director Harsh Mander by misrepresenting facts''.

On the allegation of child sex abuse, it said, ''The NCPCR has falsely reported that the staff and the team did not share about the incidents at the time of inspection. The home told the members that there hasn’t been an incident of child sexual abuse in the recent past. Information with regard to this was also sought in the letter dated 06.10.2020''. The statement said there has been no case of sexual abuse of any child by the staff in the home since its inception till date. ''(There has been) no incident in which staff have been accused of sexually abusing children in their care. The details of the cases - three in the past decade but all of older boys having sex with younger boys, with or without their consent - along with FIR copies and court orders were shared with the NCPCR. ''The NCPCR have failed to elaborate and substantiate any claim of recent and ongoing abuse which is not basing it on any facts as they do not exist. The homes have a strict child protection policy which is adhered to by all staff and volunteers of the home,'' it said.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre taking up COVID-19 vaccination in a big way: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said the coronavirus pandemic has turned the clock back by many years and the lockdowns have raised insurmountable barriers and imposed many roadblocks. The Centre has init...

HC issues notice to Delhi govt on PIL seeking to expedite bail review of undertrial prisoners

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice on a public interest litigation PIL seeking direction to the Undertrial Review Committee to expedite the review of bail under section 436A for undertrial prisoners. The plea sought a direction ...

Haryana govt to evaluate performance of extension lecturers

The performance of extension lecturers working in government colleges of the state will be evaluated, an official said here on Monday. According to a press statement, the Department of Higher Education has sought information about the exami...

England to go back into COVID-19 lockdown from midnight - BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce later on Monday a new coronavirus lockdown for all of England similar to the one imposed when the pandemic hit the country in March, the BBC reported.The measures would include school ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021