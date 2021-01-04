Left Menu
Jaishankar welcome special training programme at SSIFS for officers from states, UTs

A special training programme on economic and commercial diplomacy for IAS and other officers from 10 states and union territories began at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Services SSIFS here on Monday, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserting that it underlined the governments commitment to cooperative federalism.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:26 IST
A special training programme on 'economic and commercial diplomacy' for IAS and other officers from 10 states and union territories began at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Services (SSIFS) here on Monday, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserting that it underlined the government's commitment to cooperative federalism. ''Welcome the Special Training Programme by @SSIFS_MEA for officers from 10 States and Union Territories. Underlines our commitment to cooperative federalism,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

SSIFS, under the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), imparts training to Indian Foreign Service officers. According to the institute, the special training programme, to be held from December 4 to 8, focuses on promotion and facilitation of international trade, foreign investment, joint ventures, connectivity, technology, tourism, etc., relevant for states and union territories.

