Oil tanker destroyed in fire in Bhiwandi

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:26 IST
An oil tanker was destroyed in afire in Bhiwandi area of Thane district on Monday, though noinjuries were reported, police said

The fire took place in the premises of an oil firm andits cause was yet to be ascertained, he added.

