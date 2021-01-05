Left Menu
Development News Edition

INSTANT VIEW-England heads into new COVID lockdown

We will support them and I think what the country wants to see is everybody pulling together to do our level best to get through this." BRITISH CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE DIRECTOR GENERAL ADAM MARSHALL "Businesses will understand why the prime minister has felt compelled to act on the spiralling threat to public health, but they will be baffled and disappointed by the fact that he did not announce additional support for affected businesses alongside these new restrictions." TONY DANKER, CBI DIRECTOR-GENERAL “There are now a number of imperatives for government to support business.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2021 02:28 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 02:20 IST
INSTANT VIEW-England heads into new COVID lockdown
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday a new lockdown for England to try to stem a surge in coronavirus cases driven by a new variant. Following are comments from business groups, think tanks and other organisations.

OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY LEADER KEIR STARMER "We have called on the government to take this step. I don't want to quarrel at this stage. I think the measures the prime minister has outlined are necessary. We will support them and I think what the country wants to see is everybody pulling together to do our level best to get through this."

BRITISH CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE DIRECTOR GENERAL ADAM MARSHALL "Businesses will understand why the prime minister has felt compelled to act on the spiralling threat to public health, but they will be baffled and disappointed by the fact that he did not announce additional support for affected businesses alongside these new restrictions."

TONY DANKER, CBI DIRECTOR-GENERAL "There are now a number of imperatives for government to support business. First, ensuring firms have the cashflow to make it through. Extending existing support has helped, but a broader range of measures will need to tackle this further hit to revenues. Second, the government must review and plug any coverage gaps from existing support that are now further exposed, for example in supply chains. And third, firms must have a clear line of sight and assurance that support will be there for as long as restrictions are in place so that they can stay the course rather than act precipitously."

INSTITUTE OF ECONOMIC AFFAIRS ECONOMICS FELLOW JULIAN JESSOP "A new UK-wide lockdown may cost 10% of GDP, or about £18 billion every month. On balance, this could be a price worth paying to prevent tens of thousands of premature deaths and other harms if the NHS (National Health Service) is overwhelmed with COVID patients."

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW-England heads into new COVID lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday a new lockdown for England to try to stem a surge in coronavirus cases driven by a new variant. Following are comments from business groups, think tanks and other organisations.OPPOSI...

Sport-Elite sport to continue in England despite national lockdown

Elite sport will be allowed to continue in England despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing a new national COVID-19 lockdown on Monday due to surging infections in the country caused by a more contagious variant of the novel coronavi...

COVID SCIENCE-Pediatric use of COVID-19 antibody drugs not advised by experts; disinfectant use can cause asthma flares

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Experts advise against antibody drugs in pediatric COVID-...

Breakthrough reached in Gulf dispute with Qatar -senior Trump official

A breakthrough has been reached in Qatars three-year-old dispute with Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries and an agreement aimed at ending their rift is to be signed in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, a senior Trump administration official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021